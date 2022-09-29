Yash Hones Shooting Skills With Action Director In US; Says 'Next Time It's Gotta Be...'

Superstar Yash recently shared an amazing video of him sharpening his shooting skills under the guidance of a professional in the United States. The KGF star could be seen hitting all the targets in style as a group of people guided him. He thanked the Hollywood action director JJ Perry for the 'fantastic day' and quipped that the next time he will get his hands on Kalashnikov.

Popularly known as AK 47, the Kalashnikov rifle had an important part in Yash's superhit flick KGF: Chapter 2, with director Prashanth Neel including it in many high-octane sequences.

KGF star Yash hones his shooting skills with an action director in the US

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, September 29, the superstar shared a brief video of him flaunting his skills. In the caption, he mentioned, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!" Take a look.

There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!!



Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!!

Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MYDOQohyvT — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) September 29, 2022

Yash's latest blockbuster flick K.G.F: Chapter 2 became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. A third installment of the franchise is in development.

As for his stint on social media, Yash also treats fans with adorable glimpses alongside his family members and recently shared a video of him playing with daughter Ayra. Captioning the clip, he wrote, "An angel in disguise. Yes.. thats her!! Ayra."

Image: Instagram/@THENAMEISYASH)