Yash Pandit And Wife Radhika Visit Nanjundeshwara Temple For Daughter’s Mundan Ceremony

Kannada actor Yash Pandit, known for his role in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 1, was blessed with a daughter in December 2018. He and his wife, Radhika Pandit were blessed with a son in October 2019. The couple recently visited Nanjundeshwara temple in Mysuru for a ceremony.

Yash and Radhika Pandit visit Mysuru with daughter

Kannada actors Yash Pandit and Radhika Pandit recently paid a visit to the Nanjundeshwara temple in Mysuru with their daughter, Arya, earlier today. The couple visited the temple for their daughter’s Mundan ceremony. The ceremony includes shaving all the hair off from the child’s head. The ceremony is usually performed after Annaprasana and Namakarana ceremonies.

Many photos and videos from the Mundan ceremony have already surfaced on the internet. Yash Pandit is dressed in a traditional white lungi and shirt. On the other hand, Radhika Pandit looked elegant dressed in a green saree. However, their younger new-born son was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

In one of the pictures, Arya can be seen with a garland across her neck. In the other pictures, she is simply enjoying her time with her father. In another video, Yash Pandit is seen carefully escorting his daughter and wife out of the location and fans try to catch the glimpse of the couple and their daughter.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Yash Pandit is currently filming for his upcoming film, K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film will also star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the shoes of the antagonist. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. It is expected to hit the theatres in July 2020.

