Yash, Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' Gets New Release Date; Check Details Here

The much-awaited action movie KGF: Chapter 2 finally got its release date. The fans of the movie had eagerly been waiting for an update about the sequel. KGF: Chapter 1 was released back in 2018 and was a commercial and critical success. The sequel of the movie will see Yash reprising his role as Raja "Rocky" Krishnappa Bhairya.

KGF: Chapter 2 gets a release date

The makers of the movie, Homable Films, via their Twitter announced the release date of the movie after getting postponed twice due to the pandemic. KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The makers wrote, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022. #KGF 2 on Apr14 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel@VKiragandur @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay@ TandonRaveena@ SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj #KGF Chapter 2."

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The second instalment of the two-part series, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 October 2020, and later on 16 July 2021, in Kannada and in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages but was postponed due to the pandemic in India both the times.

More about K.G.F: Chapter 1

K.G.F: Chapter 1 was a huge success, the film performed well commercially and collected ₹250 crores in its entire theatrical run, breaking the record for the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. At the 66th National Film Awards, the film won two awards for Best Action and Best Special Effects. At the 66th Filmfare Awards South, the film won two awards from five nominations, including the award for Best Film and Best Actor for Yash respectively. The film focuses on the story of Rocky who lives in poverty but grows up to be a high ranking gangster in Mumbai. However, he reforms upon posing as a slave in Narachi Company (Kolar Gold Fields) and aims to assassinate the cult's future heir Garuda.

(Picture Credits: Hombale Films-Twitter)