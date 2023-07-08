Yash Shares Yash 19 Update, Says 'it Won’t Be Massive But…’

Yash enjoys a huge fan base across India owing to his pan-India film KGF, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The actor, who is yet to announce his next film, assured fans that he is working on his new project. The actor attended an event in Malaysia where for the first time, he teased the fans with an update about his next film.

Yash made his debut in 2007 with the film Jambada Hudugi.

He emerged as a pan India star with the KGF franchise..

He will reportedly work with a National Award-Winning director in his next film.

Yash breaks silence on new film

During a media interaction in Malaysia, Yash revealed that he is working on his next film, which will be a "good kick-ass film". Without revealing much about the film, he said that it wouldn't be something massive but would be a "good film and good product". The actor asked his fans to be patient.

Before heading to Malaysia, the actor visited his hometown Nanjangudu, where he interacted with the media and revealed that he has been working hard for a long time on something which will make his fans very happy. "It will happen very soon. As I've said already, it is my responsibility to make them happy and I will try and fulfill it," the actor said in a viral video.

Reports have been doing the rounds that for his next, Yash will be collaborating with a National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas. However, neither Yash nor Geethu Mohandas have confirmed the rumours.

Is Yash part of Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan?

Rumours were doing the rounds that Yash had rejected the offer. However, a source close to the project revealed that the rumours are 'absolutely baseless'. "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it", the source said.