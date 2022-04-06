Yash Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2's' Advance Bookings To Start From April 10; Details Inside

One of the highly anticipated South Indian films, KGF Chapter 2, is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial will witness a power-packed performance by a series of seasoned actors including the likes of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The project comes as a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1.

KGF: Chapter 2 Pre-Bookings open

In a recent development, the makers of the upcoming actioner have announced the opening for pre-booking of tickets for the magnum opus. As per a tweet made by Hombale Films, the bookings will be opened from April 7 in North India, Tamil Nadu & Kerala. The tweet read, "#KGFChapter2 Booking opens TOMORROW on @bookmyshow & @Paytm in North India, Tamil Nadu & Kerala."

Well, the film's pre-booking in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will open on April 10th. Hombale Films tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Advance Booking opens on April 10th in @bookmyshow & @Paytm".

KGF 2 to become the first Kannada film to be released at IMAX worldwide

Not only this, KGF Chapter 2 will be the first Kannada film to be released at IMAX worldwide. The founder of the production company Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, tweeted, "Feeling very proud and elated in announcing this, #KGFChapter 2 is going to be the first Kannada movie to be released at IMAX worldwide. Fans in India can witness this spectacle, across ALL IMAX theatres in India from #April14. @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @IMAX".

KGF Chapter 2 Trailer

Recently, makers dropped the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 which sees Yash in a powerful avatar. The trailer builds anticipation among fans who are eager to see the fan-favourite actor in his best avatar to date. Yash's opening lines in the trailer goes, "Violence... Violence... Violence, I don't like it, I avoid it. But, violence likes me." The film promises heaps of action, stunts and thrill which fans are eagerly waiting to witness on big screens.

KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in the South Film Industry as he gears up to essay the role of Adheera. The film will focus on the journey of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@kgfmovie