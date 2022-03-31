Yash-starrer 'KGF' Part 1 To Be Screened In Selected Theatres Ahead Of 'Chapter 2' Release

Popular actor Yash is currently gearing up for the release of one of his much-awaited films titled KGF Chapter 2, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14. The makers of the movie recently released a power-packed trailer of the upcoming action flick and piqued fans' interest in the franchise. According to Binged, the first instalment of the film, KGF Chapter 1 will now be re-released ahead of KGF Chapter 2 hitting the big screen.

KGF Chapter 1 re-release

Binged recently reported that the first part of the hit film will be re-released in selected theatres and fans will be able to purchase tickets at a discounted price. They mentioned that the screening of the film would take place from April 8 to 13, after which the upcoming film will finally get its theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

Before #KGF2onApr14 🔥🔥#KGFChapter1 is re-releasing from 8th-13th April in select Indian theatres at reduced ticket rates!! pic.twitter.com/CSmlseqXPE — BINGED (@Binged_) March 31, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 trailer

The makers of the upcoming film took to social media and give fans and followers of Yash an exciting surprise as they unveiled the KGF Chapter 2 trailer. The short clip was full of action-packed scenes and stunts and left viewers at the edge of their seats. The Prashanth Neel directorial will see Yash reprise his role as Rocky, who will share the screen with Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make his debut in the south film industry with the release of the film. He will be seen taking on the role of Adheera, who will go head-to-head with Yash's character. The film is all set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 14. A recent tweet by film industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan also reported that the film's trailer became the most-viewed Indian film trailer in 24 hours of its release as it garnered a massive 105 Million views across languages.

Watch the KGF Chapter 2 trailer here

The makers of the film earlier released a song titled Toofan from the upcoming movie, which won the hearts of fans. The music video saw several powerful glimpses of the lead star and the audience would not wait to watch him on the big screen. The song currently has a whopping 10 Million views and took the internet by storm with its release.

Watch Toofan music video here

Image: Instagram/@kgf