Yash Teases 'amazing Scenes' In 'KGF: Chapter 3' After Record-breaking Success Of 'KGF 2'

Certain films create a great impact with their storyline and visual appearance and Yash starrer latest release KGF 2 is one such example. The actor's exemplary performance and charismatic appeal, left fans glued to their seats throughout the film. Now, with the sequel smashing all records, the fan love refuses to fade away.

Yash who is seen playing the role of Rocky in the film recently spilled the beans about KGF Chapter 3. Ever since the moviegoers spotted the reference to chapter 3 in the mid-credit scene of the film, they have been excitedly waiting for the makers to announce the news about the third part. However, given the time and the hard work that has gone behind making the sequel, it seems that the makers would like to enjoy the love for the moment.

Yash spilled the beans on 'KGF chapter 3'

Recently, during his interaction with Variety, Yash revealed that director Prashanth Neel and he already thought about some action scenes. While the film is already inching towards the Rs 1000 crore club, the love the movie garnered in just a week was just overwhelming. The end credits of K.G.F: Chapter 2 contain an MCU-style hint at a third chapter.

While talking about the same, the actor told the International media outlet that there were a lot of things that the two could not do in Chapter 2. So they know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of amazing scenes which can be put into use in the third part. However, the actor said that these are just the ideas and they yet need to figure things out.

The journey of the film began in 2014 when Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur approached Yash. They got along and decided to do multiple projects together. Their partnership began with Masterpiece. K.G.F was meant to be one film, but midway through the production, however, decided to split the film into two, because he felt that some scenes were being rushed and the emotional aspect of it. The success of KGF made Yash a global star and a stepping stone for his career growth.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2, is still ruling the ticket window and has broken several records. According to Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the movie collected Rs 7.48 crores on Tuesday, taking the total collection of the version to Rs 336.88 crores. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 minted around $105,000 at the US Box office, despite facing tough competition from Jersey, Beast, and RRR.



#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, *IF* it continues to score in *Week 3*/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/vDYJUgIlGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2022

IMAGE: Twitter/.TeamOnlyYash/RSYHCF