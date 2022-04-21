Yash Thanks Fans For 'KGF: Chapter 2' Success In Special Video Message, Says 'I Had Faith'

After a week-long run at the box office across the world, Prashanth Neel's directorial actioner KGF: Chapter 2 established a new record in Indian cinema by surpassing the Rs 700-crore mark globally. It has successfully beaten the record of all-time blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Additionally, adding another one to the list of its achievement, the Yash starrer has become the first movie to earn Rs 250 crore in a week.

The unprecedented success of the actioner is not yet over as the movie has just entered its second week in theatres. Amidst the ongoing craze, actor Yash, who is riding high on praises for his role as Rocky Bhai, took to his social media to share a special message for fans.

'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash sends special video message to fans

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 36-year-old shared a video message where he relayed a story of a boy with unrelenting faith. He likened himself to the little boy stating that he had 'faith' in witnessing the massive success of his film four years after KGF: Chapter 1 was released. In the story, he also said that the little boy was called 'foolish and overconfident' for his belief.

In the video message, he said, ''I'm like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. I'm in a situation where 'Thank you isn't big enough' but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me.''

He continued, '' Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it,'' Ending the note in a typical Rocky Bhai style, the actor said, ''Your heart is my den.''

Talking about the box office collection of KGF 2, as per a report from Box Office India, the Hindi version of the movie minted around Rs 255 crore on the 7th day. The report also revealed that the film is striking hard in Mumbai theatres as it has minted over Rs 100-crore in a week in the city alone.

