Yashoda': French Action Director Yannick Ben Roped In For Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her Telugu film Yashoda, which is touted to be a science fiction thriller. Helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film has now roped in French action director Yannick Ben for the action sequences in the film. The upcoming film will also see Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar take on pivotal roles alongside the fan-favourite star. This will not be the first time Ben and Samantha join hands, as they earlier worked together on the sets of The Family Man season 2.

Yannick Ben and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda

The French action director Yannick Ben is all set to begin working on the sets of Yashoda alongside the Rangasthalam actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news and fans can't wait to see what stunts the actor will be involved in. The news was announced to fans with a sweet picture of the duo smiling from ear to ear for the camera.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently marked 12 years of her career as an actor in the film industry and celebrated the special day with the team of Yashoda. Producer BA Raju, took to his Twitter account to share glimpses of the celebration on the sets of the film and gave fans a peek into how the actor spent her day. She was seen enjoying her special day with the cast and crew of the film and was felicitated with bouquets of flowers and a cake with a sweet message that read, "12 glorious years and counting... Best wishes, team Yashoda.

Samantha films

The actor has several films in the pipeline including the mythological film Shakuntalam. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others and recently shared her first look, which piqued fans' interest in the movie. The actor was seen in an elegant white saree as she posed in a forest, in the midst of animals and birds. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

