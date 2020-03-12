Yash's Baby Daughter Ayra Is Unhappy With Her Summer Hairdo; See Picture

Superstar Yash impressed the audience with his performance in KGF 1, and since then, fans are waiting for the second instalment of the film. Yash is currently on the roll for shooting his film KGF 2. The shoot of the film is happening at several locations and Yash has been seen leaving his shoot mid-way and rushing to Bangalore thrice to spend time with his family. He recently was seen at a temple with his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. After this, Yash took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and his daughter with a caption that will win your hearts. Take a look at it here.

Yash shares a picture with his baby girl Ayra

In this picture, Yash is seen holding Ayra in his arms as she intently stares into Yash’s eyes. Yash captioned the picture by writing a joke that made his fans smile at the lovely relationship the father and daughter share. Here is what Yash wrote “Ayra: Dad I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut!!! Dad: Well... ahem!! 😬”. This picture was clicked at the Nanjundeshwara Temple where the family was recently spotted having a ceremony for little Ayra.

Apart from this, Yash recently also celebrated the birthday of his wife Radhika Pandit. He shared a picture of him and Radhika on the occasion of her birthday. Take a look at the post here.

There is no doubt that Yash is a family man. He makes sure that he spends time with his family whenever he gets time.

(Source: Radhika Pandit Instagram)

