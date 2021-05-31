Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Director Reveals Glimpse Of Krishna's Character Inayath Khalil

After the massive success of the first instalment, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films right now in the country. The upcoming movie will have Prashanth Neel at its helm and it will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Recently, the director of the film took to his Twitter handle to wish KGF's cast member Krishna on his birthday and also unveiled his look from the period action film.

Prashanth Neel shares glimpses of Krishna's character Inayath Khalil

Yash's KGF is one of the most anticipated films right now and is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Director Prashanth Neel took to his official Twitter handle and posted wishes on the occasion of actor Krishna's birthday and also revealed his look from the mega budgeted movie. Krishna will portray the character of Inayath Khalil in the action flick. Neel shared a faux rusty-looking newspaper clip from KGF Times, which stated that Inayath Khalil is celebrating his birthday in an undisclosed location. The tweet garnered close to 6500 likes and 1050 retweets within a few hours.

Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday.

Have a safe birthday chinna💫

Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2

Stay home stay safe everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SNl8RlVq0l — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 31, 2021

KGF: Chapter 2 cast

The Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel stars Yash in the lead role as Raja "Rocky" Krishnappa Bhairya. The second instalment of the movie introduces two new actors, who are also among the known faces in Bollywood, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt respectively. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the villain, Adheera in the upcoming movie whereas Raveena Tandon will portray the character of Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister. Other cast members include Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian among many others.

With a budget of Rs 100 crore, it is one of the most expensive Kannada films produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. The film will also be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, among other languages. The film was supposed to come out in October 2020. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The movie will now hit screens on July 16, 2021.

Image - Prashanth Neel's Twitter

