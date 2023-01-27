Yash's KGF To Get 5 Sequels; Actor Might Have A Cameo In Prabhas Film 'Salaar': Reports

The sequel to 'KGF', was an even bigger blockbuster than its first instalment and grossed over Rs 1,250 crore worldwide in 2022. 'KGF 2' became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 and garnered widespread acclaim for the lead actor, Yash, and the production company, Hombale Films.

KGF to have 5 sequels:

According to reports, 'KGF' will have as many as five sequels and Hombale Films intends to develop it into a series similar to 'James Bond', but with different actors. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films, announced that there will be five sequels with different lead actors.

This raises the question of whether Yash will appear in 'KGF 3', which is scheduled to begin production in 2025.

Is there a Yash cameo in 'Salaar'?

The reports said 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel, who is directing 'Salaar' with Prabhas, was planning to include Yash in a cameo role in the film. Prashanth reportedly plans to link 'KGF' with 'Salaar', similar to how director Lokesh Kanagaraj connected his films, thus fans should expect to see 'Rocky Bhai' in 'Salaar' when it releases.

However, the official spokesperson for Hombale Films has denied these rumours and confirmed that Yash will not be appearing in 'Salaar'.

Additionally, 'KGF 3' will not begin production until 2025 and is expected to be released in 2026, as Prashanth Neel has another film with Jr NTR to complete before moving on to 'KGF 3'.

About 'Salaar':

'Salaar' is an upcoming South film that features prominent actors such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie is set to be released in a theatrical format on September 28, 2023, and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The music for the film will be composed by Ravi Basrur, who has previously worked as the music director for the KGF franchise. The cinematography for 'Salaar' will be handled by Bhuvan Gowda, who also worked on the 'KGF' films. The visual style and color palette of 'Salaar' will be similar to that of the KGF franchise.

