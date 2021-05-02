Yash's Top 5 Movies That Will Prove That The Action-hero Is Also The 'King Of Romance'

Santhu Straight Forward star Yash is known for his action-packed movies with daredevil stunts and intense dialogues. His previous movie K.G.F: Chapter 1 broke several records and established him as a strong action hero across the industry. Yash will be back on the big screen KGF Chapter 2 with even more intense action scenes. But did you know that the actor has an impressive number of romantic movies under his belt?

Check Yash's romantic movies list

1. Moggina Manasu

Released in 2008, the movies starred Yash along with Radhika Pandit, Sangeetha Shetty, and Shubha Poonja. The movie revolved around the story of four friends who overcome trials and tribulations to enjoy their life to the fullest. In the movie, Yash played the role of Rahul who romances with Radhika Pandit's character. Interestingly, the reel life couple got married in real life in the year 2016.

Pic Credit: Still from Moggina Manasu

2. Kirataka

Released in 2011, the romantic drama directed by Pradeep Raj starred Yash and Oviya in the lead role playing Nandisha and Nethra respectively. This movie is one of Yash's movies where he essayed the role of a roadside Romeo who falls in love with a girl from the rival village. The actor put on his romantic skills for the movie and made the heroine fall in love with him despite their differences.

Pic Credit: Still from Kirataka

3. Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram in 2014, the movie followed the plot of two lovers who fall in love unexpectedly and get their love tested due to their differences. Starring Yash along with his off-screen wife Radhika Pandit, the movie became one the most successful of Yash's romantic movies as it was a commercial success. The movie also got a Marathi remake called Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari in 2016.

4. Googly

Starring Yash and Kriti Kharbanda, the romantic comedy was directed by Pawan Wadeyar and released in 2013. The plot followed the story of two lovers who drift apart due to their differences and brought back together by destiny at a friend's wedding. The fresh concept and chemistry of the main leads were highly enjoyed by the audience and Googly became one of the highest-grossing movies of Kannada cinema in the year 2013.

5. Gokula

Directed by Prakash, the romantic drama was released in 2009 and featured Yash along with Pooja Gandhi in the lead role. The story revolved around four young orphans who try to overtake the property of a wealthy old man pretending to be his grandkids. The twist in the story appears when the group starts plotting their evil plans. The movie was received well at the box office and became an instant crowd favourite.

Promo Pic Credit: Yash IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.