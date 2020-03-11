Yash's Upcoming Film 'K.G.F. Chapter 2' To Get A Dussehra Release Date?

Superstar Yash impressed the audience with his performance in KGF 1, and since then, fans are waiting for the second instalment of the film. Yash is currently on the roll for shooting his film KGF 2. Recently it was being speculated that K.G.F. Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR might clash at the box-office. These rumours were slashed down as superstar Yash came forward and slammed all the clash rumours. In his talk with the media portal, he did not reveal the release date of K.G.F. Chapter 2. However, media reports suggest that the film will release earlier than expected. Here is all you should know.

K.G.F Chapter 2 to get an October release?

Superstar Yash’s K.G.F. Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film has been in the making for over a year now and yet there is no release date set for the film yet. But reports suggest that the film will be releasing during the Dussehra festival week. It was also reported that the film’s major portion has been shoot and only a few portions of the film are remaining to be shot. It was also reported that the film will get ready for an October release date.

From the sets of ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’

It was reported that superstar Yash will be facing Sanjay Dutt in the movie as his competitor for the goldfields of Kolar. It was reported that the climax of K.G.F Chapter 2 will be hand-to-hand combat which will be choreographed by an internationally recognized action director. The reports further said that a large part of the climax will be shot with Yash and Sanjay Dutt bare-chested and flaunting their physique. Apart from this, Yash had also shared pictures of his K.G.F Chapter 2 co-star Raveena Tandon. Take a look at the post here.

About K.G.F Chapter 2

The second film in this series will be directed by Prashanth Neel. The film will star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Sreenidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash, and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles alongside Superstar Yash. K.G.F Chapter one was the first film from the Kannada film industry to cross the 200 crores mark and the makers of K.G.F Chapter 2 also anticipate the success of the second part.

