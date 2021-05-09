'Yevade Subramanyam': Have You Seen This Deleted Scene From Nag Ashwin's Film?

The coming-of-age movie Yevade Subramanyam, directed by debutant Nag Ashwin, was released in 2015. The film has remained etched in the minds and hearts of film fans since its release. The movie took a fresh look at romance, wanderlust, and the sense of friendship. The movie was not only a first for Nag Ashwin, but it was also a first for the audience with its fresh take on all the things that had been spoken of before but in a way that was absolutely new. The film not only was special for Nag Ashwin for whom it was a first but was also a special film for Nani, for whom this film proved to be a turning point after back to back flops. On the fourth anniversary of the film, Nag Ashwin had shared a deleted scene from the film. Let's have a look at the scene here.

A deleted scene from among the best of Nag Ashwin's films

Sharing the scene on March 21, 2018, the director of the film had written, “3 Years ago today, Yevade Subramanyam released. 3 Years later today, we wrapped shooting on Mahanati. I thank my whole team from Yevade who did the impossible then...which now allowed us to try something impossible again. Today, even with a bigger budget, planning etc etc, yevade can never be made again...it was magic. I really liked this scene...”

The scene in question begins with Nani sitting outside a small shop and playing with two little girls. He fools the girls into believing that he has removed his thumb from his hand. The little girls shriek in shock and distress when Nani tells them he is okay and that they have nothing to worry about. The scene then cuts to another man who looks very distressed and irritated while he tries to call someone. Nani and the girls are still in the background but the focus is on the man now. The man is approached by a beggar asking for alms. The man shrugs him off but the beggar continues persisting till the man bursts out in anger and asks the beggar to back off. The beggar still does not stop and continues his begging. The man again yells out and Nani steps in to help him with the beggar. This is where the deleted scene ends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.