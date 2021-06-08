'Yevadu 3' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In Action Drama Movie

Yevadu 3 is the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi that was released in the year 2018. The action drama movie is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The story revolves around a billionaire's son who returns as a regular employee in the company to find out details about his father's murderer. The movie did not do well at the box office and received negative reviews from critics. Read further to know more about the cast of Yevadu 3.

A look at the cast of Yevadu 3

Pawan Kalyan as Abhishikth Bhargav

The actor plays the role of the son who returns to the company to take revenge on his father's murderer. He is the secret son who befriends the children of the mastermind behind his father's death. Throughout the movie, he finds clues and traces calls to understand the plan and find the concerned people. He also tortures the employees who harassed women in the company. He also fights various goons and gets the happy ending he deserves.

Keerthy Suresh as Sukumari

The actor plays the role of Abhi's love interest and also the daughter of Varma. One of the culprits behind the death of Abhi's father was Varma which is why he befriends her. Throughout the movie, the character plays the role of bait for the lead character. She falls in love with Abhi while he investigates the case.

Anu Emmanuel as Suryakantham

The actor plays the role of Sharma's secretary who has a close bond with him. The main character befriends her as well after knowing that Sharma might be involved in the murder. Throughout the movie, the character tries to help Abhi and ends up being bait.

Other than the main characters, the movie also includes Aadhi Pinisetty as Seetharam, Deenabandhu's son, Boman Irani as Govind Bhargav, Abhi's father, Khushbu Sundar as Indrani Bhargav, Abhi's stepmother, Rao Ramesh as Varma, Vindha's friend, Murali Sharma as Sharma, Vindha's friend, Sampath Raj as ACP Sampath, the Police officer investigating the murder of Vindha and many more. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.5/10. The running time of the movie is 158 minutes.

IMAGE: Still from Yevadu 3

