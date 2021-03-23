'You Truly Deserve It': Manju Warrier Hails Dhanush On His National Award Win For 'Asuran'

Tollywood superstar Dhanush bagged yet another National Award with his big win at the 67th National Film Awards for his 2019 film Asuran on Monday. Soon after the good news of Dhanush's National Award win broke the internet, his Asuran co-star Manju Warrier penned a sweet note to celebrate his win by sharing a throwback photo with the 37-year-old on her Instagram handle. Earlier today, the Pattas star also released an official statement and expressed that being honoured with a second National Award was "nothing short of a blessing" for him.

On Monday evening, all the winners at the 67th National Film Awards were announced and Tamil actor Dhanush bagged the prestigious "Best Actor" award for his exemplary performance as Sivasami in Asuran film. The actor shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee for his role as Ganpath Bhonsle in SonyLIV's Bhonsle film. Soon after the big announcement did the rounds on the internet and went on to make headlines, Dhanush's Asuran co-star Manju Warrier lavished him with praise for the big win.

Yesterday, i.e. March 22, 2021, Manju took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of throwback photos with Dhanush from the sets of Asuran to congratulate the latter. In the picture, the actor duo is seen sporting traditional South Indian ensembles as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. Posting the collage on her IG handle, she wrote: "You truly deserve this @dhanushkraja! Proud of you! #nationalfilmawards2021 #bestactor #asuran".

Meanwhile, the Prathi Poovankozhi actor also took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note about his win at the 67th National Awards. An excerpt from his statement read: "To win one best actor award is a dream, to win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far. There are a lot of people to thank, but just gonna state a few. As always I thank my Mother and Father, my Guru my brother first. I thank Vetrimaaran for giving me ‘Sivasami’."

He added, "Vetri, never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sir’s office that you would become a friend, companion and a brother. I am so proud of the four films we have worked on together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can’t wait to hear what you have written for me next. A big hug."

