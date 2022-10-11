'You'll Never Walk Alone': Samantha Shares A Cryptic Message After Social Media Comeback

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had sparked curiosity with her absence from social media for many weeks, with rumours about her suffering from a 'rare skin condition' surfacing online.

The actor recently returned to Instagram and shared a picture of her pet dog with a note stating 'down not out'. Days after her comeback post, the Oo Antava hitmaker shared a photo of herself with a cryptic message that stated 'You'll never walk alone'.

Samantha drops cryptic post following social media comeback

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Shakuntalam star dropped a picture focusing on her T-shirt that came with the quote, "You’ll never walk alone." Echoing the same in her caption, she wrote, "In case you needed to hear this as well. YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, netizens dropped comments like, "More power to you," "Finally you're back. We missed you all these days... We love you so much," among other things. Acor Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped red heart emoticons on her post.

It was reported that Samantha was suffering from a 'rare skin condition' and had jetted off to the US for treatment. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the actor was "advised to stay completely out of the public glare." However, her manager rubbished the rumours shortly after, terming them 'gossip'. Samantha’s manager told Indian Express that the actor was fine, however, didn't comment on the reason behind her foreign trip.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the mythological film Shakuntalam, based on a popular play by Kalidasa. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will hit theatres on November 4. She also has the sci-fi thriller Yashoda alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Lastly, she will be seen in the Indian version of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel.

