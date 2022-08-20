Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR came out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year in India. The movie surely created a buzz among the viewers and was loved by the audience. As the movie broke several records at the Indian box office, it is currently doing extremely well in western cinema as well. While the film is the talk of the town and has received a lot of popularity in the west, the popular YouTube channel Screen Junkies recently made a new Honest Trailer episode featuring RRR.

Screen Junkies recently took a hilarious shot at SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. In the beginning of the trailer review, the commentator mentions that American movies would be 10 times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Natu Natu dance sequence. However, a Vin Diesel clip saying "I don't think so" disagrees with him.

The clip further highlights how Hollywood uses VFX to cut down their cost while Rajamouli used it to make his actors do the impossible moves. Commenting on an iconic scene from the film, the commentator says, "Look, he brought a zoo." This was followed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR's friendship in the film ad the scenes where Jr NTR could be seen decoding the former's sign language.

The clip further jokes about how Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaraman is always "hot" and Jr NTR's Komaran Bheem is always "wet." It also called the two stars "BFF" for their chemistry in the movie. Talking about the cast, the commentator said, "Raj against the machine, Brit rule can't melt steel Bheems, the village people, Jen-nay, Punisher: Colonial war zone and Elsa from the Last Crusade."

More about RRR

Helmed by Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also play pivotal roles in the period drama. The movie is set against the backdrop of India under British rule and features two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem, who fight against British rule despite all odds. The film has bagged several international nominations.

Image: Twitter@FicoCangiano