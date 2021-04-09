'Yuvarathnaa' To Release On OTT As Theatre Occupancy Restricted To 50%, Netizens React

Yuvarathnaa is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The Kannada language action-drama Yuvarathnaa's release happened on April 1 a few days back and has been successfully running in theatres. However, the Karnataka government has imposed several restrictions in the state to curb the spreading of COVID-19. Because of this, Yuvarathnaa is going the OTT way and it is now slated for a release on Amazon Prime within 10 days of its theatrical release. For all the people who are wondering about Yuvarathnaa's release on Amazon Prime, here is everything you need to know about it.

Yuvarathnaa to release on Amazon Prime

Recently the makers announced that the movie Yuvarathnaa will be releasing on Amazon Prime this Friday. Theatres are currently suffering losses as the business suffered last year because of lockdown. According to a report by The Hindu, the film exhibitors have expressed their dismay and anger after it was announced that the movie will be released on Amazon Prime. The exhibitors were banking on Yuvarathnaa to get them over this tough period. They are upset that such a big movie is being released on OTT and undercut the theatre business. As the movie will be released on Amazon Prime, it will continue its theatrical run too. The state government of Karnataka had imposed the restriction of 50% occupancy in theatres on April 2, a day after Yuvarathnaa's release. The rule was deferred till April 7 which gave the film some time to earn big on the box office.

Yuvarathnaa on amazon prime

The makers of Yuvarathnaa shared the news on their Twitter handle. Their official statement mentioned, “Given the present pandemic situation, this decision has been taken keeping in mind larger reach of the good content to more audience, especially families & elderly. The movie will continue to be screened in theatres. We seek cooperation from all fans, the film fraternity, and all our well-wishers.” Here is a look at the official announcement.

Netizens react to Yuvarathnaa online release

As soon as the announcement was made, a lot of netizens took to the thread of the tweet and shared their views about Yuvarathnaa on Amazon Prime. Several people praised the decision and called that it was the right thing to do while some netizens slammed the decision and shared that it is not delightful news. One of the users shared that this will systematically kill big screens. Here is a look at how netizens have reacted to Yuvarathnaa online news.

