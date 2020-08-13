Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg Files Complaint Against Miscreants Who Heckled And Abused Him

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg recently filed a police complaint in Guwahati. According to the singer's complaint, he was heckled by multiple unidentified individuals on Wednesday night. Zubeen Garg alleged that he was on his way back home on Wednesday when a vehicle suddenly overtook his car and the people inside started hurling abuses at him. The police report filed by Zubeen Garg was later shared by news agency PTI.

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg files police complaint against unidentified hecklers

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Voices Support For #CBIForSSR, Says 'high Time Sushant's Soul Rests In Peace'

According to the police report filed by singer Zubeen Garg, the alleged incident occurred on August 12, 2020, at around midnight. Zubeen Garg was travelling home in his car alongside his driver and security personnel. A white Maruti Ciaz then allegedly overtook his car. The unidentified people inside the while Maruti started to heckle Zubeen Garg for unknown reasons. The 48-year old singer also revealed that the registration number for the car was AS01BY0675.

Also Read | Songs Of Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg Become Protest Anthems In Assam

The complaint also claimed that there were almost six people boarded in the car despite the COVID-19 lockdown. The complaint also stated that the individuals in the car were violating curfew rules and were going against the SOP established by authorities in Guwahati. The incident allegedly took place in the Ganeshguri area in Guwahati.

Moreover, Zubeen Garg also accused the men of getting out of their vehicle. They then allegedly started abusing him and used derogatory words to insult the singer. Zubeen Garg complaint also mentioned that the men had beer bottles in their hand. The became more aggressive and angry when Zubeen Garg tried to defend himself. The Guwahati police personnel have already started investigating the matter based on Zubeen Garg's complaint.

Also Read | Sushant's Ex-driver Shares Anecdotes, Says 'we Were Suddenly Sacked Without Reason'

Zubeen Garg is a well-respected and popular playback singer in the film industry. He has produced music for Assamese, Bengali and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include Ya Ali, from 2006's Bollywood film Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3.

Zubeen Garg also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard. He has also featured as an actor in a few films. He starred in the Assamese Film Mon Jai, which won the 56th National Film Award for best Assamese film.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi And Anupam Kher Wish Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery, Say 'will Pray For You'

[Promo from Zubeen Garg Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.