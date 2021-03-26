'Zulmi Sitamgar' Cast: Know The Characters Of The Manchu Manoj And Prakash Raj's 2016 Film

Zulmi Sitamgar or Attack is a Telugu political thriller. The Hindi dubbed film is titled Zulmi Sitamgar. The plot revolves around Guru Raj, a powerful businessman's murder. His son Kaali decides to find the culprit but gets himself killed. After that, his brother Radha decides to take revenge on the killer. Take a look at the cast of Zulmi Sitamgar aka Attack.

Zulmi Sitamgar cast and characters

Manchu Manoj as Radha Krishna aka Radha

The Zulmi Sitamgar cast features Manchu Manoj in the lead role of Radha Krishna. He is the youngest son of Guru Raj, played by Prakash Raj. He decides to take revenge for his father and brother Kaali's murder. Manchu Manoj is also known for his roles in films like Bindaas, Donga Dongadi and Gunturodu.

Jagapati Babu as Kaali

The cast of Zulmi Sitamgar features Jagapati Babu in the role of Kaali. Kaali is the eldest son of Guru Raj. After his father's death, Kaali decides to take revenge against the culprit of his father's death. He starts digging out the truth when the people who planned his father's murder kill him too. Jagapati Babu is known for his films like Maavichiguru, Kathanayakudu, Legend, Nannaku Prematho and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Surbhi as Valli

Zulmi Sitamgar characters also feature Surbhi in a pivotal role. She was seen playing the role of Valli. Valli is the lover of Radha who tries to keep him away from politics. She wants to protect him from getting himself killed like his father and elder brother. She was also seen in films like Pugazh, Express Raja, Gentleman and Voter. Some of her upcoming projects include Adangathey, Bhimavaram, Sakath and Sashi.

Prakash Raj as Guru Raj

Prakash Raj stars as Guru Raj in the film. Guru Raj is a powerful businessman. He also has his own gang and is a mafia don. He has three sons who act like his backbone, Kaali, Gopi and Radha. One day while visiting a temple, Guru Raj is brutally killed by people of a rival gang. Prakash Raj is popularly known for his films like Tagore, Bommarillu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, O Kadhal Kanmani and Sathamanam Bhavati.

