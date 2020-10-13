6th Dhaka International Folk Fest Gets Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Dhaka International Folk Fest for the year 2020 has been cancelled for 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a 3-day long internationally acclaimed music festival that was to have its 6th edition this year.

Also Read: Jimin’s Birthday Wishes By BTS Members Are Full Of Pranks & Sweet Videos; Watch Here

6th Dhaka International Folk Festival cancelled for 2020

As per Sun Foundation and Square Group, the musical fete that celebrates South Asian and global folk music will not be celebrating the sixth edition this year. The organisers of the fest decide to cancel the year 2020’s edition so as to make sure that there is no risk of Corona Virus transmission, even though they will be taking all the necessary precautions. The fest would also have suffered due to the international flight restrictions that are being followed due to the pandemic, as it notably sees artistes that come from various countries.

The festival is held annually at the Army Stadium that is located in the capital of the country. The music enthusiasts are evidently disappointed as they are going to miss this rare chance of having a great experience of symphonies by performers from Bangladesh and various other countries.

Also Read: 'BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E' Virtual Concert Generates Enormous Revenue; Details Inside

About the 5th edition of DIFF

The fifth edition of the Dhaka International Folk Festival was held last year in 2019 from November 14 to November 17. Last year’s edition of DIFF was a dedication to six legends from the Bangla music industry and those were Fakir Abdur Rob Shah, Subir Nandi, Bari Siddiqui, Shahnaz Rahmatullah, Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul, and Ayub Bachchu. Over 200 artists from six countries namely Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Russia, Georgia, and Mali performed at the fest last year.

Some of the artists were Shah Alam Sarkar, Fakir Shahabuddin, Chandana Majumdar, Kajol Dewan, Malek Kawal, Kamruzzaman Rabbi, and Shafikul Islam, dance group Prema and Bhabna Nritya Dol from Bangladesh. Performers from other countries included Daler Mehndi from India; Junoon and Hina Nasrullah from Pakistan; Sattuma from Russia, Chveneburebi from Georgia, Habib Koité and Bamada from Mali. Since its beginning in 2015, DIFF has emerged to be one of the biggest folk music festivals in Asia.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa And Nora Fatehi Gear Up For 'Nach Meri Rani'

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Achieves Record-breaking 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.