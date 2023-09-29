Last Updated:

8 New K-dramas To Watch In October: Strong Girl Nam-soon To Doona

Here is a list of K-dramas you can look forward to in the coming month. including Strong Girl Nam-soon, Doona and more.

A spin-off of the hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon titled Strong Girl Nam-soon will premiere on JTBC on October 7 and will be streaming in selected regions on Netflix.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young starrer A Good Day to be a Dog will make its television debut on October 11 on MBC TV and will be available to stream via Viki in selected countries.

The upcoming show, EVILIVE, will start premiering on ENA on October 14 and will also stream on Genie TV.

Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, Doona stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong in lead roles. The first episode of the show will be out on Netflix on October 20.

Park Eun-bin's next K-drama is titled Castaway Diva. It will release on October 21 on tvN and will be available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions.

Moon in the Day is a webtoon adaptation starring Kim Young-dae and Pyo Ye-jin. It will premiere on October 25 on ENA and will be available to stream on Viki in selected regions.

Perfect Marriage Revenge is led by Han Ye-jo and Sung Hoon. It will premiere on October 28 via MBN.

The Matchmaker, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun, is a historical romance drama set in the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty. It will premiere on October 30 via KBS.

