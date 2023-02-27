A Look At 5 Well-known K-Pop Groups That Were Disbanded Over Time

Quick links:
Debuted in 2011 Brave Girls disbanded in February 2023. The four member group featuring Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna disbanded following the expiration of their contracts.
Izone was composed of twelve member and was formed through the Mnet reality show Produce 48 in 2018. They disbanded in 2021 as their contract expired.
NU'EST was a group under Pledis Entertainment. They debuted in March 2012. The group disbanded in March 2022, after 3 out of 5 members left the label upon the completion of their 10-year contract.
Formed by Source Music, GFriend was a 6 member group, which debuted in 2015. Their disbandment was announced in 2021 after their exclusive contracts with the label ended.