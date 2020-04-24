'A Mother's Son' Filming Locations | Here Are Show's Picturesque Shooting Spots

A Mother's Son is a two-part drama series which first aired back in 2012. With the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, several television networks have opted for airing the repeat telecast of the show. The series is set in a quaint, quiet town before it turns into a crime scene after the murder of a teenage girl.

The viewers enjoyed indulging in the British crime drama mini-series. A Mother's Son features Hermione Norris, Martin Clunes, Paul McGann, Nicola Walker and Alexander Arnold star in pivotal roles. However, many viewers of the series are wondering about the filming locations of the show A Mother's Son. To all the people who are wondering about where the show was filmed here are all the answers.

A Mother’s Son filming locations

A Mother's Son was filmed in Suffolk County. It was filmed in and around the town of Southwold in Suffolk. The series was also filmed in the nearby village of Walberswick. During the filming, locals were given a lot of opportunities to be the extras in the cast. This was done to keep the plot as real as possible.

Southwold’s high streets provided the perfect backdrop for a few scenes in the series. Various locations around the Suffolk, Southwold and Walberswick were used including the beautiful beaches and marshland. Some shop fronts were also transformed for the filming of the series.

Suffolk

Southwold

Walberswick

