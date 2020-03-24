Aaron Tveit Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'it Is A Very Dangerous Virus'

As per news media reports, American singer-actor Aaron Tveit was recently tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The actor also took to Instagram to share his a diagnosis as he wrote a note on how he detected the virus and his advise to his fans.

Aaron Tveit posted a picture of his dog and along with the picture he revealed to his fans that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. He also said that he was in quarantine ever since the Broadway shows were shut i.e. from March 12, 2020. He also told his fans that he is much better and considers himself “extremely lucky” as the symptoms he had was mild such as cold and no fever. He also went on to say that “this is a very dangerous virus.”

He also revealed that he has been experiencing ‘loss of taste and smell’ as he feels that these are a big sign for people immune to the virus. He went to tell his fans that he was tested last Monday and he just got the results. He also said that he is taking the situation very seriously and taking utmost care of himself.

He also advised his fans to take care of themselves as the virus can affect anyone. He also told them not to wait for signs or symptoms and has asked them to stay safe and healthy. He also said that the reason he uploaded a picture of his dog was that they are loving the time home with their owners. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as Aaron Tveit posted the picture on his Instagram handle, fans went all out asking him to take care of himself. Some fans also said that they are praying for his speedy recovery.

