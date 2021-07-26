Actor Ji Chang Wook Tests Positive For COVID-19, Co-star Hwang In-Yeop In Quarantine

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19, his agency Glorious Entertainment confirmed on Monday. In a statement to SPO TV News, Ji Chang Wook's agency revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during the filming of the Netflix original series “The Sound of Magic."

“Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with health authority guidelines, he is in quarantine and receiving treatment," Glorious Entertainment said.

With Ji Chang Wook testing positive for Coronavirus, the shooting of the drama has been halted and all actors who were in close contact with him have been asked to quarantine. According to JTBC News, the drama’s production staff and cast members are all being tested for COVID-19. Stars such as True Beauty fame Hwang In Yeop and Beyond Evil's Choi Sung Eun are also working on the latest Netflix production along with Ji Chang Wook and have been quarantined.

Ji Chang Wook in 'The Sound of Magic'

Netflix's latest K-drama 'The Sound of Magic' features Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Yeop in lead roles. Netflix's official K-drama-related editorial called The Swoon confirmed the casting through their official Instagram handle and wrote "Here’s a new drama to put on your radar: Netflix Original series THE SOUND OF MAGIC! There are too many things to be excited about but we’ll do our best to be concise: It’s a music drama. It stars Ji Chang Wook, Choi Seong Eun, and Hwang In Youp. It comes from the director of Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight, reteaming with the writer of Love in the Moonlight. There will be magic and singing. And high schoolers growing up and coming of age. And a dash of whimsy." Chang Wook was last seen in the romantic drama series Lovestruck in the City with Kim Ji Won.

