Actor-singer IU & 'Reply 1988' Actor Ryu Jun Yeol Confirm To Headline Webtoon-based Drama

Singer IU is all set to star in a new webtoon-based drama alongside Reply 1988 fame Ryu Jun Yeol. Actors like Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, and Bae Sung Woo have also joined the cast of the upcoming over-the-top series titled Money Game. Meanwhile, singer IU is currently busy filming for Koreeda Hirokazu’s upcoming film titled Broker.

IU, Ryu Jun Yeol in new webtoon-based drama

As per a report from Soompi, Hotel Del Luna actor IU and Jun Yeol have been confirmed as the leads of eight-episode series titled Money Game. The series is inspired by writer Bae Jin Soo's two webtoons titled Money Game and Pie game. The plot of the series will revolve around eight participants staying together in extreme circumstances as they fight for money. The game turns deadly as it ends with someone's death.

The series will highlight the emotional and mental battles of the participants betraying their allies in a bid to win the prize money. Han Jae Rim, who is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial venture Emergency Declaration, is set to write and direct the upcoming IU starrer drama. The series is reportedly set to start filming in the first half of 2022.

More on IU and Ryu Jun Yeol

Singer IU is one of the most popular soloists in K-pop with hit songs like Good Day, Eight, Celebrity, Palette and more. She also established herself as one of the most-sought actors in South Korea over the years with her versatile roles in dramas like The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel Del Luna and more. Her recent album titled Pieces was also appreciated by the fans.

On the other hand, Ryu Jun Yeol impressed the fans with his performance in the 2015 hit drama Reply 1988 where he played the role of the haughtily Kim Jung Hwan. The actor also established himself as a sought-after actor through his work in films and series like The Boys Who Cried Wolf, Socialphobia, Hit-and-Run Squad, The Battle: Roar to Victory and more. He will also be seen in films like Alien and The Owl.

