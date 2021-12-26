Actor-Singer IU Turns Santa For Cancer Patients And Low-income Families; Donates 200M Won

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, acknowledged that she donated 100 million won ($84,280) to cancer patients and low-income kids. IU, a South Korean singer and actress, is noted for her charitable contributions. On December 24, it was disclosed that IU had given Child Fund Korea 200 million won ($168,560). ChildFund Korea will use a portion of the donation to cover heating bills and purchase winter clothing for low-income families.

It will also be used to fund scholarships for children and teenagers who are raised by their grandparents. The remaining funds will be used by Seoul ASAN Hospital to cover the costs of cancer therapy and surgery for women and children. IU reportedly stated that while this is a terrible time for everyone, she wanted to convey her thoughts of warmth and assistance to those who needed it. She hoped that everyone would have a warm winter and that no one would be left out.

Actor-Singer IU turns Santa for cancer patients and low-income families; gives 200 million as donation

IU donates to organisations on a regular basis, with a focus on assisting individuals in need. She teamed up with the many brands she models for to make a donation for her 13th anniversary this past September. In terms of her career, IU released Lilac, her fifth studio album, in March of this year. She most recently appeared in the 2019 fantasy mystery drama Hotel del Luna, alongside Yeo Jin Goo. Pieces, IU's latest album, is set to be released on December 29.

The name IU is a combination of 'I' and 'you' meaning "you and I become one through music”. Although her subsequent albums, Growing Up and IU...IM, were commercially successful, it was the release of "Good Day," the lead single from her 2010 album Real, that catapulted her to national prominence.

IU has released five studio albums and nine extended plays, including five number one albums and twenty-seven number one singles on the Gaon Music Charts. Aside from music, IU has also dabbled in radio and television hosting, as well as acting. She starred in You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin, Pretty Man, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Persona, and Hotel del Luna after a supporting role in teen drama Dream High and minor roles in various television programmes.

Image: AP