Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong's A Business Proposal Premiere Delayed; Here's New Release Date

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a major factor and lead to changes in schedules for the film industries across the world. The latest to be affected by the spread of the virus was the upcoming South Korean show, A Business Proposal. The shooting of the series has been affected by the pandemic, and thus, the premiere date too has been pushed ahead due to the spread of the disease.

The show, which was to release on February 21 on a Korean network as well as Netflix, has now been postponed by a week. A Business Proposal will now be releasing on February 28.

Korean romantic comedy A Business Proposal to be postponed due to COVID-19

The makers of A Business Proposal, as per a report on Soompi, decided to postpone the premiere after rescheduling filming dates. As per sources, the decision was made to be able to secure a safe production environment for the cast and the crew, leading to changes in the filming schedule. The makers have now urged fans to understand their situation as they expressed their anticipation for the series, the report added.

A Business Proposal series has been adapted from the book of the same name. Previously, it had been adapted into a webtoon. The plot of the series revolves around a woman going for a blind date, disguising as her friend, to get rejected by the man. However, she has to face a tricky situation when the date turns out to be a businessman and has a proposal ready.

Ahn Hyo Seop enacts the part of a business family heir Kang Tae Mu, who is popular not just for his wealth and work surrounding his business, but his attractive looks also grab attention. The role of Shin Ha Ri, the food researcher who disguises as her friend, is being done by Kim Sejeong. The role of her friend, Jin Young Seo, also a business family heiress, is being performed by Seol In Ah.

The show will mainly release on SBS TV from 10 PM KST. Netflix will stream the series in select regions.