Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes: The Many Looks Of The Actress In The Last 2 Decades

One of Aishwarya's most iconic Cannes moments was in 2002 when she made her debut on the red carpet for the premiere of "Devdas." Her bright yellow saree caught the world's attention.
In 2007, Aishwarya attended Cannes with her newly-wedded husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The couple made their first appearance together on the red carpet. Aishwarya shimmered in diamonds.
In 2012, Aishwarya faced criticism for her post-pregnancy weight gain. She wore a grey gown that accentuated her plus-size curves. She made a fashion misstep with a cream chikankari saree.
The year 2014 saw Aishwarya in a breathtaking golden Roberto Cavalli gown at the premiere of "Two Days, One Night." The strapless dress showcased a mesmerising mermaid design.
In 2015, Aishwarya captivated hearts with a pleated origami-inspired black and white Ralph and Russo gown.
During Cannes 2016, Aishwarya made a beautiful impression in a pink-and-gold Elie Saab gown adorned with embellishments.
For Cannes 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed everyone with a spectacular creation by Michael Cinco. Her stunning entry channeled the enchanting spirit of Cinderella.
In 2018, Aishwarya made a triumphant comeback wearing a custom-made strapless gown by Rami Kadi. Second she wore dramatic purple gown made into a butterfly metamorphosis couture.
In 2019, Aishwarya radiated elegance and drama in a metallic gold gown by Jean Louis Sabaji with a dramatic tail. She also made a statement in an off-shoulder, tiered white gown with feathery cape.