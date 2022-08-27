'Alchemy Of Souls' Part 2 Release Announced; New Season To Feature Go Yoon-jung

The ongoing South Korean fantasy drama Alchemy Of Souls is currently entertaining the masses with the right amount of emotion and action. The show revolves around a sorceress and her quest to help a man. While the first part of the show is set to come to an end on August 28, its makers have already announced its second part and unveiled its release date.

The makers of Alchemy Of Souls recently gave the show's fans an early Christmas gift as they announced the release date of its upcoming part. Two days ahead of the end of the show's first part, on August 26, its makers revealed that the viewers will not have to wait long for the show's second part. They revealed that Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 will arrive on the viewers' screens in December 2022. However, there are a few changes in the show.

Alchemy Of Souls follows the story of an intriguing and magical world of mages whose fates are entangled due to sorcery, that swaps human souls. The show, which runs on tvN, also streams on the OTT giant Netflix. The official synopsis of its first part reads, "A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny." Alchemy Of Souls Part 1 stars Jung So Min, Lee Jae Wook, Shin Seung Ho and Hwang Minhyun.

More about Alchemy of Souls Part 2 cast

The show received mixed reactions from fans. While it managed to amaze many in the past 10 weeks, some fans were not very impressed with its plot. However, despite all odds, the makers of Alchemy of Souls promised the show will return in December with 90% of its original cast members. As per a report by KDramaStars.com, Jung So-min, who played the lead role of sorceress Mu-deok, will not be a part of the upcoming show.

Jung So-min entertained viewers for 10 consecutive weeks as Mu-deok, a shadow assassin imprisoned in the body of a maid. The new part of the show will reportedly star Go Youn-jung, who is known for her work in Law School, Sweet Home and more.

(Image: @tvn_drama/Instagram)