'All Of Us Are Dead' Star Yoon Chan Young Dishes On His Character's Fate After Season 1

Yoon Chan Young, the star of the popular South Korean high school zombie outbreak series, All Of Us Are Dead, recently dished on his character Lee Cheong‑san's fate in the series. After Squid Game, the zombie apocalypse series reigned over Netflix and trended on top within a week of its release. Considering its massive response, director Lee Jae-kyoo confirmed to The Korea Herald that Season 1 ended on the note to welcome another season's storyline.

After the possible death of major characters, including Yoon Chan Young's Lee Jae-kyoo, many fans have been wondering about their future in the series. Interestingly, viewers have hope for Chan Young's character as his mortal remains were never shown in the series. Moreover, the series introduced two variants of Zombie infected humans- Immortal and immune. This led many fans to hope that Lee Cheong‑san might be alive.

'All Of Us Are Dead' fame Yoon Chan Young on Lee Cheong-san's fate in Season 2

In an interview with Newsen, via Soompi, the 20-year-old actor, Yoon Chan Young, began by saying that he was recently asked if his character died on or not at the end of the series. However, similar to the fans who are burning with curiosity, the actor is also kept in dark as he answered, ''To be honest, I don’t know.'' He further revealed that he has not heard about the next step and "nothing has been decided yet."

Interestingly, the young actor hopes to stay alive and possibly return to All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 as he said, ''Personally, I’d like to live. I’d like to be able to say things that I didn’t get to say.” For the unversed, Lee Cheong‑san was in love with Nam On‑jo, played by Park Ji‑hoo, and only admitted to his feelings by the end of the show.

More on All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

As mentioned earlier, director Lee Jae-kyoo told The Korea Herald that Season 1 ended with the scope for a Season 2 storyline. He also stated that while the first season depicted 'humanity‘s survival', the second season will show the 'survival of zombies'.

(Image: @netflixkr/Instagram)