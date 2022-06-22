'All Of Us Are Dead' To 'Happiness', Zombie K-dramas With Scariest Plots; Here's A List

The idea of surviving in an apocalypse and fighting with zombies might be terrifying, but witnessing such visuals on screen is a thrilling experience. Even though no one would want to experience it first-hand, one wouldn’t mind binging on scary zombie dramas and movies. After the release of the megahit Train To Busan in 2016, a lot of K-dramas were made revolving around the zombie trope, and these have become famous all over the world because of their scary plot and realistic yet gory cinematography. From Happiness to Kingdom, here’s a list of the scariest Zombie dramas

All Of Us Are Dead

This 2022 drama directed by Lee Jae-Kyoo and Kim Nam-su and starring Park Ji-hu and Yoon Chan-young, among others, is gory and frightening. The plot revolves around the outbreak of zombies at a school due to a virus, after which the students have to survive this outbreak amid their difficulties in escaping the institution. This drama truly is the standard for a zombie thriller with brilliant cinematography that will keep anyone on the edge of their seats while watching it. All of Us Are Dead is adapted from the 2009-2011 webtoon series Now at Our School. As soon as the drama was released, it became number 1 on Netflix in over 50 countries for many weeks.

Zombie Detective

This was directed by Shim Jae-hyun and stars Choi Jin-hyuk and Park Ju-hyun as the leads. If you want to take a break from the usual flesh-feasting zombie trope and watch something different then Zombie Detective is just the drama you’re looking for. This 2020 drama revolves around a Zombie who tries to find the secrets about his past human life that he cannot remember. This is a comical mystery with a twist on the Zombie trope and is available on Netflix.

Kingdom

This 2019 drama directed by Kim Seong-hun and Park in-je, revolves around a Kingdom set in the 16th century, that has been infected by a plague turning people into zombies. This zombie horror is a total jump scare and has brilliant visual effects. It has Ju Ji-hoon and Ryu Seung-ryong in the leads and is available on Netflix.

Happiness

This 2021 thriller drama is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and stars Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik. The plot revolves around surviving a zombie apocalypse caused due to a virus. This drama was ranked the sixth most popular TV show on Netflix worldwide in April this year.

Dark Hole

The 2021 drama directed by Kim Bong-joo, starring Kim Ok-vin and Lee Joon-hyuk in the leads, is a Zombie horror about a group of people surviving and fighting against zombie-like mutants formed after beathing a mysterious dark smoke from a petrochemical factory. The plot of the drama is quite enigmatic and leaves a lot of questions in the minds of the viewers.