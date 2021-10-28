Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of Father-daughter Duo's Sweet Moment, Melts Netizens' Hearts

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra,who is quite active on social media, has once again created a storm on the Internet with his unique method of sharing photographs and videos that motivate lakhs of netizens every day. In the latest Twitter post, he posted about the "most entertaining and heartwarming" Twitter handle that the business tycoon follows.

The social media handle is called The Kabs Family. On October 26, he reshared a video in which a father and a daughter were seen debating over a song, after which the girl enjoys every move and beat of the music. As the video proceeds, the girl can be seen grooving to the tune of the music while debating.

Before ending the video, the daughter was seen signing off from the debate with a smile and dance. "This is probably the most entertaining and heartwarming handle I follow. No clue why they were suspended for a while. Welcome back! And hey Mali, you have brilliant taste in music— because those are all hits from MY generation," Mahindra wrote and re-shared the video.

The handle's profile bio describes that they are a family of five who use it to share their entertainment content. Watch the video here:

This is probably the most entertaining & heartwarming handle I follow. No clue why they were suspended for a while. Welcome back! And hey Mali, you have brilliant taste in music—because those are all hits from MY generation…😊 https://t.co/MnIesuDcC0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2021

Since being shared, it has garnered over two lakh views and the count is still on. Social media users also showered their love in the comment section.

"TY you just made my day! Music from my generation too…. Were we like that with our parents?" wrote one user. "Maliya Kabs, feels like she is born talented. Loved the way she moved to those tunes. I agree this is the kind of music and moves you wanna hear and see on any given day :)", wrote the other user.

"Aaamazing kid..., a peck of sunshine spreading light and happy vibes ALL across the globe. Kudos Mali, the world needs more and more kids like you," commented the third user.

Watch some other inspiring videos shared by business tycoon

Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help.. pic.twitter.com/73zMKrGkAH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2021

The 1-minute video shared by the business tycoon shows a person demonstrating the wheelchair that can be detached and re-attached to make a tricycle. He said that the wheelchair is truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled persons.

Mahindra, who loves the latest innovation, offered his help in manufacturing the tricycle. "Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help," read the caption of the post.

Image: Twitter/@FamilyKabs