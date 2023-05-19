Anil Kumble Shares Special Moments With Wife Chetana On Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

While the internet was busy talking about Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar's Cannes 2023 debut looks, Anil Kumble, former coach of the Indian cricket team, and his wife Chetana walking the red carpet did not go unnoticed. At the opening ceremony of the film festival, Kumble and his wife Chetana were twinning in black ethnic ensembles. Cannes kick started on May 16.

Kumble wore a black velvet bandh gala jacket by designer Raghavendra Rathore with matching pants. His wife Chetana opted for a black saree with golden borders. Sharing his pictures on Instagram, Kumble captioned it as "Red carpet moment with @chetanakumble at @festivaldecannes opening night!" Check out the post below:



On day 2 of Cannes, Anil Kumble and Chetana walked the red carpet in shades of white and green. Kumble wore a white bandh gala jacket and black pants by designer Raghavendra. On the other hand, his wife opted for a green satin ensemble with a cape and embroidered border. "All smiles at Day 2 of the red carpet at the @festivaldecannes with Chetna Kumble," read the caption shared by the former leg-spinner.

Anil Kumble and Chetana also attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. On day 3 of the Cannes red carpet event also the couple appeared in a colour-coordinated ensemble. He wore a royal blue bandh gala jacket with black pants, while his wife opted for a printed silver saree with blue borders. "Witnessed the magic of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the presence of the legendary Harrison Ford and the amazing cast!" read the caption.

When Anil Kumble met fellow Indians at India Pavillion

During India Pavillion event, Anil Kumble met Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan, director Rajiv Menon and actor Pradeep Ranganathan, politician Kushboo Sundar and others. Sharing a group selfie on Instagram, he captioned it as "Celebrations in Cannes." Kushboo Sundar, in the comment section wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting you at Cannes." Pradeep dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Here, have a look at the post:



Cannes 2023 kickstarted on May 16, with Esha Gupta and Sara Ali Khan making their red carpet debut. Esha Gupta opted for a thigh-high slit dress for his first appearance. On the other hand, Sara represented India in a beige lehenga set.