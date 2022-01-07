APRIL’s Naeun Accepts Apology For False School Violence Accusation, Withdraws Legal Action

South Korean girl group APRIL's agency, on Friday, shared an update on a school violence allegation against the group's lead vocalist and sub-rapper, Naeun. The agency said that they collected adequate evidence to prove that the information in the post was false and submitted it for investigation.

For the unversed, in March 2021, a post on an online community accused Lee NAeun of school violence in elementary school. However, the false information was reportedly far from the actual truth, thus, APRIL's agency, DSP Media, had filed a legal complaint against 'A,' who penned the post spreading false information. Lee Naeun, however, accepted the apology from “A” and decided to withdraw the legal complaint.

According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the statement was released on January 7 and reads:

Hello. This is DSP Media. This is a statement regarding results of the investigation on a school violence accusation made against our artist Lee Naeun. Last March, a post on an online community accused Lee Naeun of school violence in elementary school. However, this was false information that is completely different from the truth, so we filed a legal complaint against “A,” who wrote the post, for spreading false information. We collected adequate evidence to prove that the information in the post was false and submitted it for the investigation. After several months of investigation, the police confirmed a defamation charge for “A” due to spreading false information, and “A” was forwarded to the prosecution with recommendation for indictment. Meanwhile, “A” continuously expressed hopes to apologize to Lee Naeun with self-reflection for what they did wrong, and they relayed a letter written to Lee Naeun. Lee Naeun accepted the apology from “A” and decided to withdraw the legal complaint. We are sharing this information with fans who have waited for a long time with unchanging support. We also once again emphasize that we will take action without leniency against acts of creating and spreading rumors with groundless false information. Thank you.

In the letter, 'A' wrote, "The information that I wrote as the truth is all false, there are no victims including myself, and Lee Naeun is not a perpetrator of school violence. I was jealous of Lee Naeun who was always bright and actively getting along with many friends compared to my quiet self that lacked a presence in elementary school. Feeling an inferiority complex compared to Lee Naeun, I wrote a post completely different from the truth, acting like it was something I experienced myself. I did an extremely wrong deed against Lee Naeun and her agency."

In the end, she apologised to Lee Naeun and DSP Media "who were greatly harmed by the false post' she wrote." She also gave her 'sincere apology' to Lee Naeun’s fans 'who must have been very troubled.' She concluded by saying that she will 'live while self-reflecting forever.'

(Image: @betterlee_0824/Instagram)