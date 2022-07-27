Are BTS' Jimin And South Korean Actor Song Da-eun Dating? Here's What We Know

The members of the South Korean boy band BTS often make headlines for both their personal and professional lives. They enjoy a massive fan base across the globe and also have millions of followers on their social media handles.

While they manage to keep their personal lives to themselves and make sure not to make any revelations about their relationships, dating rumours often surround them. As BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jeanie were linked together, earlier this year, due to a picture that went viral on social media, fans have now found a link between BTS' Jimin and South Korean actor Song Da-eun.

As per a report by Koreaboo, a post titled "Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da-eun" surfaced on social media that attempted to allege that the K-Pop star and actor are involved in a romantic relationship. The post claimed that the two South Korean stars wore matching accessories on different occasions. The post also claimed the two were at the same location at the same time according to their Instagram stories. They were also reportedly seen attending the same event.

Rumors between BTS Jimin and dating show Heart Signal participant Song Daeun spreadhttps://t.co/MNaLwshZ5L pic.twitter.com/Xh2ZFBc38A — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 18, 2022

While the evidence has caught the attention of Jimin's fans, it has left them divided. While many were convinced the two are dating, others thought of it as a coincidence. However, the ARMY made it clear that they are happy for Jimin whether he is dating or not. Here is how BTS ARMY reacted to the dating rumours of Jimin and Song Da-eun.

ARMY reacts to Jimin's dating rumours

One fan disagreed with the rumours and penned, "It always makes me laugh the fact that tkkrs try in every way to prove Jimin is dating someone as if this will make their ship real they be planning to spread dating rumors abt him for months now & their proof is 'matching clothes or going to a soccer game. Guess what...."

On the other hand, one fan made fun of the evidence and wrote, "me after buying the same jewelry as jimin so people start dating rumors about us."

Another fan wrote, "Jimin with Song Da Eun? but the gap year... idc but if it's real I'll support them." As Jimin is 26 while Song Da-eun is 31, their age gap was also a topic widely discussed on social media.

It always makes me laugh the fact that tkkrs try in every way to prove Jimin is dating someone as if this will make their ship real 😭 they be planning to spread dating rumors abt him for months now & their proof is 'matching clothes or going to a soccer game" Guess what.... https://t.co/Y4W1eOaiHA pic.twitter.com/l3YvMIdYNT — Anna⁷ PJM1¹¹⁹ (@AlleyCatJim1n) July 18, 2022

me after buying the same jewelry as jimin so people start dating rumors about us https://t.co/5OF75RAP7T pic.twitter.com/g4ujTA5uPj — alex⁷ in the box🃏 (@borahaeificate) July 18, 2022

Jimin with Song Da Eun?



but the gap year...

idc but if it's real I'll support them — shirley mangap || suka heeseung (@cheeddeung) July 24, 2022

Whatever dating rumor is spreading right now. I will only believe it if it comes from Jimin himself. — Lynzyiee⁷ 🐼 | Hope in the 🔳 (@lynzyiee) July 26, 2022

Image: Instagram/@j.m/@da.eun.da.eun