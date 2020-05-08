Arishfa Khan's Photos In Long Open Hair That You Must Check Out; See Here

Arishfa Khan is a renowned actor in the Hindi television industry. She kick-started her career with Veer Ki Ardaas Veera in 2012. Since then, there was no looking back as she appeared in various other series as a child artist.

Besides her television career, Arshifa Khan is a social media star. She began her YouTube channel and has been uploading impressive dance videos on it. Moreover, Khan uploads her photos and videos on her official Instagram page. Therefore, we have compiled her best looks in long and loose hair.

Arishfa Khan’s photos featuring her best looks in long hair:

1. The birthday post

Recently, Arishfa Khan celebrated her birthday. She also shared her photo in a princess avatar. In the caption accompanying the post, Khan revealed that she could not celebrate it due to lockdown. However, she wishes everything will get back to normal after combatting the novel coronavirus.

2. Little grey dress

Arishfa Khan is rocking her pose in a little grey dress. She has kept her highlighted and straightened hair loose in this picture. She has worn a dark lip shade to complete her look.

3. The gorgeous smile

Khan has worn a pink dress in this look. She has kept her long highlighted hair loose. Moreover, Arishfa Khan is displaying a splendid smile while holding a dog.

4. Desi girl

She has opted for a traditional look in this photo. The actor has donned a simple and sober look by sporting dupatta with a kurta. She has kept her long hair loose and applied minimal makeup for a rounded off look.

