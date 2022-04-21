Arthdal Chronicles 2: Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won To Be Replaced; Fans Demand Original Cast

South Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles, which was released in 2019, may not have garnered the best ratings and reviews but the show became a huge hit among fans owing to the performance of notable actors Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji won. Playing the role of Eun Seom, the Vincenzo star along with Ji Won's portrayal of Tan Ya, made the drama memorable for the fans. Hence, despite the poor ratings from critics, requests flooded in for the renewal of the second season.

In February this year, production company Studio Dragon fulfilled the wishes of fans and announced the second season with an aim to start production this year. It is now being reported that the original lead actors may not return to play their roles as actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are set to replace them as protagonists in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won replaced in Arthdal Chronicles 2

As per a report from Sports Chosun, a media representative informed the outlet that Lee Joon Gi, who has critically acclaimed K-dramas like The King and the Clown and My Girl, will be replacing Song Joong Ki in Arthdal Chronicles 2. On April 20, the actor's agency Namoo Actors responded to the report by telling Korean media outlet Newsen, ''Arthdal Chronicles 2’ is one of the projects he’s reviewing''.

On the other hand, a media representative told Sports Chosun that actor Shin Se-kyung, who is set to make her comeback after a long hiatus, will be replacing Kim Ji Won in the second season of the historical drama. Responding to the same, Shin Se-kyung's agency EDAM Entertainment told N News, ''Shin Se-kyung received an offer to appear in 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles' season 2 and is considering it. Her appearance has not been confirmed.''

As per reports, Arthdal Chronicles 2 will jump a decade forward in time where Eun Seom and Tan Ya will be seen as grown-ups. Writers Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon, who wrote the first season will be back for the second season. On the other hand, director Kim Kwang Sik is set to helm the project.

Fans reaction to Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won's replacement

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the news and asked the makers to bring the original cast back for the new season. One fan pointed out that the first season ended by showing the incomplete story of the protagonists which is why it is imperative to bring back the original cast.

arthdal chronicles fandom can wait more as long as the original cast comes back or just don’t give us season 2 idc — jinnie 🐶 STREAM LOVE DIVE (6/6) (@ivyujins) April 20, 2022

rooted for arthdal chronicles from the get-go and looked forward to season 2 so much yet this is what they did after all these years ugh — wam (@daylulla) April 20, 2022