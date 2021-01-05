As Taran Kootenhayoo Passes Away, Twitterati Pay Respect To 'Bella Ciao' Actor

Taran Kootenhayoo, a Canadian performer well known for his 2018 indie drama Bella Ciao, recently died at the age of 27. The cause of his death hasn’t been mentioned but all the fans will surely miss the spectacular artist and his work. With Taran Kootenhayoo dead news, several users on Twitter paid tribute to him and posted some heartwarming notes and added how they will miss him. Have a look at how Twitterati paid respect when they came to know about Taran Kootenhayoo’s death.

Born in Alberta, Taran attended acting school Capilano College in Vancouver and graduated in 2015. Best known for Bella Ciao, Taran Kootenhayoo was also a part of several screenplays and performed at live theatres in Canada. He also essayed the role of Remy on the 2018 Canadian TV show Literally and voiced Randall in an animated show named Molly of Denali. Mourning Taran Kootenhayoo’s death, see how his fans expressed their love for him.

Twitterati react to Taran Kootenhayoo’s death

Many of the fans took to Twitter and stated how shocked they were when they heard the news about Taran Kootenhayoo’s death. Many of the fans prayed for him to rest in peace and mentioned how badly he will be missed.

Indigenous artist Taran Kootenhayoo has passed away https://t.co/oYy2ki6bIU via @viawesome @CapUfirstnation RestInPeace dear young man you were a friend to many. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. #TaranKootenhayoo — Shells (@shellenepaull) January 2, 2021

#Vancouver arts community has lost a young Indigenous cultural leader w passing of Taran Kootenhayoo. He will be missed by the Indigenous artists he inspired and audiences he challenged #decolonize #tarankootenhayoo https://t.co/tTYEaLA8PH #vanpoli #bcarts #vanarts pic.twitter.com/CgSUZiRSUH — Irwin Oostindie (@Dutchphoto) January 2, 2021

Death announced of #Vancouver-based theatre-tv-movie actor #TaranKootenhayoo, named most promising newcomer at #Canadian awards2019. Previous year Taran, member of the #SiouxNation, starred in #multicultural indiepic #BellaCiao as a homeless man searching for his sister.He was 27 pic.twitter.com/Ml1ROZM90U — Derek Todd (@supra_fox) January 4, 2021

One of the fans sent her heartfelt condolences to his family while another one posted a memorable picture in memory of Taran Kootenhayoo. One of her fans wrote about one of his plays, Redpatch, and added how her entire family watched it and how it completely moved them. She then added how incredibly sad her family was to hear about this loss.

Also Read Liverpool's Popular ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' Anthem Singer Gerry Marsden Dies At 78

Also Read 'Children Of Bodom' Lead Guitarist Vocalist Alexi Laiho Dies At 41

One of the Twitter users also mentioned how Taran deeply cared about their culture and his family and friends will mourn the loss of the indigenous actor. It was heartwarming to see one of Taran Kootenhayoo's teachers take to Twitter and state how he felt sad to hear about the demise of one of their students who was a talented, kind and smart person.

In honour of Taran J. Kootenhayoo, and with great respect for the family, and with the approval of Taran’s sister Cheyanna J. V. Kootenhayoo, we would like to present the opportunity to view this film that he acted in.



Please use this link. https://t.co/CIqzCUdTri — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

Very sad to hear the passing of Taran J. Kootenhayoo. One of our amazing students who graduated a few years ago from Cap U. Such a loss of a talented, smart, and kind person. @CapilanoU pic.twitter.com/G3Azr5ESzA — David Kirk (@CapUfirstnation) January 1, 2021

Incredibly sad news to hear of this last night. My deep condolences to family and loved ones. This is hitting Indigenous communities hard. Fundraiser by C C : In Memory of Taran Kootenhayoo https://t.co/bf3SfO0XjI — Angela Sterritt (@AngelaSterritt) January 2, 2021

The official Bella Ciao movie page also took to Twitter and said how they have deep respect and love for the actor. They added how he was a generous and gifted person. They also wrote how their loss would be immeasurable. One of his colleagues also paid respect to the actor and stated that he was the coolest guy he ever met and had a beautiful soul and will always be the most interesting storyteller. He also added that Taran will live on in their memories forever.

The mourning of a Storyteller is exceptionally hard for me. Taran was one of the first to welcome be and e so kind and generous. — this insurmountable mourning (@fka_jayesimpson) January 2, 2021

We have deep respect and affection for Taran @StandingSunrise. He was a gifted and generous person. Our loss is immeasurable. We wish him well on his journey. https://t.co/x1a6F7pHVm — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

My heart is broken as I watch the community grieve the loss of Taran Kootenhayoo. I met him a handful of times & was moved by his immense talent, humour, kindness and warmth.



Please take good care of yourselves, and each other during this time of mourning. ❤️ — janelle 𓍊𓋼 (@janellelapointe) January 2, 2021

heartbroken to hear of the loss of an incredible talent and all round kind sweet and funny human, taran kootenhayoo, RIP. 💔 sending so much love to his friends and family and to the Indigenous performance communities he blessed with his presence. — jackie hoffart (@ostensiblyclear) January 1, 2021

Also Read Barbara Shelley, The 'Queen Of Hammer', Dies At The Age Of 88 After Battling COVID-19

Also Read Taran Kootenhayoo, Canadian Indigeneous Actor, Passes Away At 27; Read For More Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.