As Taran Kootenhayoo Passes Away, Twitterati Pay Respect To 'Bella Ciao' Actor

Popular 'Bella Ciao' actor Taran Kootenhayoo recently passed away at the age of 27. Many of his fans took to their Twitter handle to pay respect to him.

Taran Kootenhayoo, a Canadian performer well known for his 2018 indie drama Bella Ciao, recently died at the age of 27. The cause of his death hasn’t been mentioned but all the fans will surely miss the spectacular artist and his work. With Taran Kootenhayoo dead news, several users on Twitter paid tribute to him and posted some heartwarming notes and added how they will miss him. Have a look at how Twitterati paid respect when they came to know about Taran Kootenhayoo’s death.

Born in Alberta, Taran attended acting school Capilano College in Vancouver and graduated in 2015. Best known for Bella Ciao, Taran Kootenhayoo was also a part of several screenplays and performed at live theatres in Canada. He also essayed the role of Remy on the 2018 Canadian TV show Literally and voiced Randall in an animated show named Molly of Denali. Mourning Taran Kootenhayoo’s death, see how his fans expressed their love for him. 

Twitterati react to Taran Kootenhayoo’s death

Many of the fans took to Twitter and stated how shocked they were when they heard the news about Taran Kootenhayoo’s death. Many of the fans prayed for him to rest in peace and mentioned how badly he will be missed. 

One of the fans sent her heartfelt condolences to his family while another one posted a memorable picture in memory of Taran Kootenhayoo. One of her fans wrote about one of his plays, Redpatch, and added how her entire family watched it and how it completely moved them. She then added how incredibly sad her family was to hear about this loss. 

One of the Twitter users also mentioned how Taran deeply cared about their culture and his family and friends will mourn the loss of the indigenous actor. It was heartwarming to see one of Taran Kootenhayoo's teachers take to Twitter and state how he felt sad to hear about the demise of one of their students who was a talented, kind and smart person. 

The official Bella Ciao movie page also took to Twitter and said how they have deep respect and love for the actor. They added how he was a generous and gifted person. They also wrote how their loss would be immeasurable. One of his colleagues also paid respect to the actor and stated that he was the coolest guy he ever met and had a beautiful soul and will always be the most interesting storyteller. He also added that Taran will live on in their memories forever. 

