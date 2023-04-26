ASTRO MJ Pens Heartfelt Note For Fellow Member Moonbin Post His Demise

K-pop group ASTRO’s member Moonbin died on April 19th at his residence in Seoul, South Korea. The 25-year-old singer funeral was held as quietly as possible with all of his group members Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, MJ, and Jin Jin in attendance. Now, days after Moonbin’s demise, ASTRO’s oldest member MJ has shared a heartfelt note written for his friend on his Instagram handle.

Sharing a polaroid picture with Moonbin, MJ wrote, “To my younger brother Bin-ah. It's probably right that it still doesn't seem real, right? How lonely and hard, and painful it must have been for you. And even in that situation, right up to the end, you were worried about the team and the members. You should have been worried about yourself. I'm so mad at myself because all I can do for you is say I'm sorry that I left you, who was hurting, alone, and couldn't protect you right by your side. If I had known that it was my last performance with you was a fan meeting before I enlisted, I would have made more eye contact with you on stage and played with you more, and stayed right by your side.”

'Your voice back then is still so vivid'

He added, “Sometimes just hearing over the phone that you were coming to visit me made me so happy and I would wait for that day. Your voice back then is still so vivid. Remember when I told you on the phone that when I was released, we should live together? When you heard that, you laughed and said you'd think about it and let me know... I didn't get your answer in the end^^ I want to hear it, even if it's in a dream, so please visit me and tell me. And let's promise each other one thing, that you won't feel pain there and that you will do well and be happier than anyone else please build a house for us to live in together when we meet again. You worked hard, thank you for working hard, thank you for being a singer. I love you, my little brother, Bin-ah.”

MJ was enlisted in the military at the time of Moonbin’s death. He took emergency leave from the military after hearing the news to attend the wake. Another member Cha Eun-woo who was in the United States, came back to South Korea to attend the funeral.