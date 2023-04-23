Last Updated:

ASTRO Moonbin Death: Moon Ga Young, SF9 Chani Share Precious Throwbacks With K-pop Star

ASTRO member and actor Moonbin died on April 19, aged 25. Mourning his death, several of Moonbin's friends shared pictures with the K-pop star.

| Written By
Anjali Negi
Moonbin
1/5
Fantiago

ASTRO member and actor Moonbin died on April 19 at the age of 25. Mourning his death, several of Moonbin's friends shared pictures with the K-pop star and sent their condolences. 

Moonbin
2/5
Moon Ga Young/Instagram

True Beauty star Moon Ga Young shared a photo with her close friend Moonbin with the caption, "Our beginning and all the moments that I looked up at you are clear."

Moonbin
3/5
Chani/Instagram

K-pop group SF9 member Chani also shared a throwback picture with the idol-actor and wrote, "Rest in love Moonbin." 

Moonbin
4/5
Kim Boyoon/Instagram

Moonbin's Moment of 18 co-star Kim Boyoon wrote a long note for the actor as she remembered him.

Moonbin
5/5
Han Sungmin/Instagram

Han Sungmin, who worked with Moonbin in the K-drama At Eighteen, wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope that every moment that comes to you there will be a happy one with you leaving all burdens." 

