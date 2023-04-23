ASTRO Moonbin Death: Moon Ga Young, SF9 Chani Share Precious Throwbacks With K-pop Star

Quick links:
ASTRO member and actor Moonbin died on April 19 at the age of 25. Mourning his death, several of Moonbin's friends shared pictures with the K-pop star and sent their condolences.
True Beauty star Moon Ga Young shared a photo with her close friend Moonbin with the caption, "Our beginning and all the moments that I looked up at you are clear."
K-pop group SF9 member Chani also shared a throwback picture with the idol-actor and wrote, "Rest in love Moonbin."
Moonbin's Moment of 18 co-star Kim Boyoon wrote a long note for the actor as she remembered him.