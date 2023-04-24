ASTRO Singer Cha Eun Woo To Participate In Cultural Event After Moonbin's Death

Amid Moonbin's passing, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has decided to make an appearance in the cultural event KonnecThai. The event is scheduled to take place within this week on April 30. It was a difficult decision for the K-pop idol to participate in the show. Later, his agency released a statement to clarifying the issue as this news came just days after Moonbin's death.

The statement read, "KonnecThai is not a typical performance by any artist. It is an event that connects Korea and Thailand through the participation of numerous artists. After sufficient discussion with the organiser, Fantagio, and the artist, it has been decided to proceed with participation in this event as planned. Considering Cha Eun-Woo's emotions is the most important factor. We will do our best to accommodate Cha Eun-Woo, all of the artists, partners, and fans of all artists who will be attending this KonnecThai event and make KonnecThai a place where everyone can share a memorable moment."

It further read, "Prestige Entertainment expresses its gratitude to Fantagio and Cha Eun-Woo for their decision. The concept of Ch Eun-Woo's show will be modified. By focusing primarily on the artist's emotional state. And to have minimal effect on other artists. Finally, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased, who passed away peacefully on his final journey." Check the statement below.

Fantagio has prepared an additional memorial space at their office building, open until April 30



All letters and gifts left in the memorial space in front of Fantagio's office building will be stored periodically



Source: https://t.co/ZTtsB4ScWo pic.twitter.com/K6HJ3mcLfW — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) April 24, 2023

About Cha Eun-Woo

Cha Eun-Woo is a singer from the K-pop boy band ASTRO. Besides his music career, he has worked in several k-dramas like Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Island, Sweet Revenge and more. He rose to fame after his show True Beauty received massive love from fans.