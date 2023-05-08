ATEEZ Wooyoung On A Temporary Hiatus Due To Health Reasons? Agency Reacts

ATEEZ's vocalist Wooyoung recently suffered a serious ankle injury. His agency KQ Entertainment shared an official statement and said that the idol has been focusing on his recovery. They further revealed that he will go on a temporary hiatus as they have suspended the singer's schedule for some time.

After his injury, Wooyoung was performing on stage while sitting on a chair. As the recovery will take time, his agency has decided to not make him perform at his upcoming schedules including THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023 and KCON 2023. The news left his fans upset who are wishing him a speedy recovery.

The statement read, "Hello, This is KQ Entertainment. It is with utmost regret that we relay the news of ATEEZ member WOOYOUNG’s health to the fans who have shown such generous love and care for ATEEZ. Recently, WOOYOUNG obtained an ankle injury and has been focusing on recovery. Despite this, he has been performing on stage while sitting in a chair due to his strong will to fulfill his promise with the fans."

"As the pain has continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution. After a long discussion with WOOYOUNG and all the other ATEEZ members, the decision has been made to suspend WOOYOUNG’s schedule for a period of time so that he can undergo treatment accordingly," they continued.

"As a result, WOOYOUNG will not be able to join the following schedules of ‘THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023’ and ‘KCON 2023 JAPAN.’ We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of WOOYOUNG’s health. We apologize for the sudden news and will do our absolute best to ensure WOOYOUNG’s quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority. Thank you," the agency concluded.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is among the fastest-growing boy band of the fourth generation in the Korean entertainment industry. Their initial six albums topped the South Korean music charts. They sang several hit songs including Pirate King, Treasure, Wonderland, Answer, and Dreamers among others.