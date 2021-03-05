Attack On Titan's Titan-sized Manga To Be Released Based On Series Of The Same Name

As the Japanese Manga television adaptation Attack On Titan ends with Season 4 this April, fans are eager to know how the series will end. While the 12th episode of the fourth season already premiered on March 3, fans are busy making last-minute predictions as to how the dark fantasy anime series will conclude. This means the fans of the manga series of the same name are also catching up on their comic books to find out what will happen in the series finale. Now it seems that Attack On Titan's manga publisher Kodansha is about to release its biggest version of the manga shortly. Read on to know more about the new Attack On Titan Manga volume.

Kodansha to release titan-sized Attack on Titan Manga volume

A titanic manga for a titanic series! https://t.co/xJGpleKvg4 — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) March 4, 2021

According to Comicbook.com, publisher Kodansha will release a giant size Atack On Titan manga, probably big enough for the series antagonist Colossal Titan. The publisher plans to release a limited set of manga volumes that are enormous in size. Attack on Titan's colossal comic book will be over 3 feet long and over 2 feet wide. Kodansha has claimed that the limited-edition comic is set to become the largest comic book in the world ever created, much bigger than the current Guinness World Record holder. Fans of Attack On Titan will have quite the workout reading the manga, as it weighs around 13 kilograms.

Currently, Kodansha plans to publish only 100 copies of this manga, hence it will be costly. Attack on Titan's mammoth volume will retail for roughly $1,500 USD, which is about 1.09 lakh Indian rupees. The volume will contain only the first two chapters of the manga, but for fans, it could be a well preserved moment of the manga's history.

More about Attack On Titan TV series

Attack On Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime television series adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. The series premiered on April 7, 2013, and it follows the story of a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live inside three concentric cities. Each of the humans inside is protected by enormous walls against attacks by Titans. The Titans are humanoid beings who devour humans without any apparent reason.

The series follows the adventures of Eren Jaeger, his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, whose lives are upturned when a Colossal Titan breaches the wall of their home town. Eren Jaeger and his friend exact revenge as they join the Scout Regiment, an elite group of soldiers who fight against Titans. Attack On Titan is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll's website.

