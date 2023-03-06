BABYMONSTER's Fate Sealed, YG Entertainment Makes Announcement In Last Evaluation Teaser

YG Entertainment recently released a teaser video titled Last Evaluation announcing the members of the girl group BABYMONSTER. Founder of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun Suk revealed that there will be some changes in the group's line up. On March 6 (KST), the teaser was released with the announcement that the group will not be making their debut with all the seven members and there will be some changes.

While the seven trainees under YG Entertainment were potentially introduced as the members of BABYMONSTER, Hyun Suk surprised everyone by informing that some of them will be eliminated and won't be part of the group. To add further, YG will soon be sharing all the seven girls' monthly evaluations with the public, depending on which the final line up will be decided for the new band.

About the YG's teaser Last Evaluation

The crucial part of the video started with a close-up shot of the founder Yang Hyun Suk revealing that the trainees of the girl group BABYMONSTER will not comprise of seven members and some of them will be eliminated. He further added that the world will decide which members will be finalised in the band's final line up. The video shared by YG Entertainment also featured BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie appreciating and motivating the girls after listening to their sweet voices.

About the K-pop band BABYMONSTER

To everyone's shock, YG was earlier going to name BLACKPINK as BABYMONSTER, but later changed their mind. Now, after much anticipation, the BABYMONSTER girl group will make its debut. Currently, the band is being formed. It has two Thai, two Japanese, and three South Korean singers. Even though the band has not released its debut album or any song yet, its official YouTube channel has already crossed one million subscribers mark. However, fans are now waiting for the final line up of the girl group.