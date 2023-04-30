Baeksang Awards 2023: Suzy Shares Unseen Photos From The Event, Calls Park Bo-gum 'Oppa'

Baeksang Awards 2023 was held on April 28. Suzy, who was a host at the award ceremony, recently shared some unseen photos from the event. The actress addressed her co-host Park Bo-gum as 'Oppa'.

Suzy, on Saturday night, shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. The photos featured popular Korean actress Tang Wei and actor Park Bo-gum. While, Suzy wore a white off-shoulder corset dress featuring a thigh-high slit, Tang Wei sported a shimmery black and green gown. On the other hand, Bo-gum opted for a white shirt paired with an off-white blazer and matching pants. In one of the photos, the Start-Up actress can be seen giggling next to her Wonderland co-stars. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Wonderland team. With Tang unnie, Bogummie Oppa, and the shy me." Take a look at the post below.

Several fans were in awe of Suzy's caption. They loved how she addressed Bo-gum as 'Oppa.' They took to Suzy's comment section and showered love on them. One fan wrote, "I like Bogummie Oppa. I also like Tang unnie and the shy Suzy." Another user commented, "She called him Bogummie Oppa. Lol. Suzy is so cute." Yet another one commented, "Ah, the three are so cute but Suzy and Park Bo Gum, they are so adorable."

About Suzy, Park Bo-gum, and Tang Wei

Suzy, Park Bo-gum, and Tang Wei are gearing up to shoot for their upcoming science-fiction film, Wonderland. The film revolves around the storyline of an AI-generated world called Wonderland, where people can meet the ones they can never talk to in real life. In the movie, Suzy is essaying the role of a 20-year-old girl who is Bo-gum's love interest. Meanwhile, Tang Wei will play the role of a deceased wife.

More about Baeksang Awards

Talking about the 59th Baeksang Awards, The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo scored big wins. While The Glory won awards in Best Drama, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, Park Eun-bin from Extraordinary Attorney Woo won the Best Drama Daesang Award (Grand Prize). Park Bo-gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup were the MCs of the show.