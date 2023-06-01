BIGBANG T.O.P Confirms His Exit From Band, Looks Forward To A 'new Chapter'

South Korean rapper Choi Seung-hyun, popularly known as T.O.P is no longer a part of BIGBANG. He recently revealed that he has already withdrawn from the group. He also shared that he is 'still making albums'.

The idol revealed his withdrawal from BIGBANG after a fan asked, "TOP DID YOU LEAVE BIGBANG?" To, this T.O.P replied, "I HAVE ALREADY WITHDRAWN. I HAVE ALREADY TOLD YOU GUYS THAT I AM LEAVING AND I'M NOW FACING A NEW CHAPTER IN MY LIFE SINCE LAST YEAR (sic)." His reply left several fans heartbroken. Soon, after he re-shared the articles about him leaving the band. On one of the articles, he wrote, "Still making my albums." Take a look at his response.

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P reveals he is no longer a part of the group. (Image: T.O.P/Instagram)

T.O.P hints at leaving BIGBANG

On May 5, former BIGBANG member T.O.P shared a letter and informed fans that he is no longer a part of YG Entertainment, after spending 16 years together. The note came on the day the K-Pop group released their first song since 2018 - Still Life. He hinted about going through a "turning point."

The note read, "Finally, the music is out. I wouldn’t be here without all of YG staff’s help. Thank you all for last 16 years. It means a lot to me. I’m thinking. I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment. I look forward to the day when I’ll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future."

In March this year, T.O.P opened up about his debut solo album. He said that he will be making a comeback with his solo album. BIGBANG originally comprised of four members including T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. They made their last album in 2018 and went on temporary hiatus owing to members' military service.